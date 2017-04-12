Ames Mayor Ann Campbell Retiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Forget Fred Hoiberg, she's the real mayor in Ames. At least for a few more months.

Ames Mayor Ann Campbell announced Wednesday that she will not run for re-election this fall. Campbell has lead the city of Ames for 12 consecutive years, a record for the city.

“I want to thank the Ames voters for allowing me to fill this role for the last three terms. It has given me the opportunity to work with people from all walks of the Ames community," Campbell said in a statement, "They represent a wide variety of cultural, social, and political interests and concerns. There couldn’t be a better community to serve as mayor."