× Arrests Made in Newton Shooting Case

NEWTON, Iowa – Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting at a Newton convenience store late Monday night.

Newton police say the shooting happened during a fight involving several people at the New Star convenience store at 702 1st Ave. E. around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to the location on a report of a shooting but by the time they arrived all of the involved parties had left.

Officers found damage to a door at the store and some blood was also located at the scene.

Police say the incident started as a fight between people in two separate vehicles. During the fight 20-year-old Noviho E. Mawuyrayrassunan, of Newton retrieved a gun from his vehicle. During an altercation with 20-year-old Zakk Weatherly, of Des Moines, Mawuyrayrassunan punched him with the hand he was holding the gun in. The gun discharged and a bullet went through the store’s front door.

Everyone fled the scene following the shooting.

Weatherly later showed up at a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his face.

Mawuyrayrassunan is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, and disorderly conduct. He’s being held in the Jasper County Jail.

Weatherly was charged with disorderly conduct, simple misdemeanor, and released.