House Republicans Detail Investigation into DHS

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa House Republicans are detailing what their investigation in the Department of Human Services will look like.

The house oversight committee says this is not an attack against the agency but rather an effort to better understand the department’s policies and to suggest changes where necessary.

“What I am looking for are any policies about safeguards including but not limited to how complaints are handled, where kids are sent, how abuse claims are made,” says committee chair, Representative Bobby Kaufmann. “I view this as 'DHS 101' for the state because I think it would benefit all of us to understand this.”

Three weeks ago republican lawmakers launched an investigation into the agency. It comes on the heels of the death of a West Des Moines teenager who was starved to death by her adoptive parents in 2016.

Kaufmann says a look into the department is long overdue.

“I believe in my findings in the history of our state, we have not had an actual comprehensive review of the policies of the Department of Human Services.”

Since the start of the year, a senate oversight committee launched its own review into the department. They believe the problems within DHS stem from budget cuts from the Branstad administration which have eliminated hundreds of jobs from within the agency.