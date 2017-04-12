× One Dead, One Injured in Beaverdale Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s tenth homicide of 2017.

It happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night in the 2800 block of Beaver Avenue near first American Bank and Saints Pub, that’s in the heart of Beaverdale.

Police believe two vehicles met in the parking lot just north of Saints Pub, where an argument led to gunfire. When officers arrived to the scene they found two men with gunshot wounds. One had been shot in the arm and the other in the chest.

Both were taken to local hospitals. We’re told the victim shot in the chest died from his injuries. The other victim is expected to recover.

The names of the people who were shot have not been released.

Police are working on interviewing witnesses to the shooting and are expected to release more information in the case Wednesday morning.