Police Say Suspect and Victims Planned to Meet in Beaverdale Before Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are continuing their investigation into the city’s 10th homicide in what neighbors describe as usually a quiet, safe place to live.

On Tuesday night just before 9:30 shots rang out from a parking lot in the 2800 block of Beaver Avenue near first American Bank and Saints Pub, that's in the heart of Beaverdale.

When officers arrived to the scene they found 36-year-old Antonio Quinn and 33-year-old Michael James Jr. had been shot. Quinn died from his injuries and James was treated and released.

Police say the suspects and the victims had planned to meet in the parking lot to “conduct business” before turning violent, and the shooting has no connection to any of the businesses in the area.

Neighbors described what they saw after they heard the shots.

“I was just standing here, watching what was going on and I saw two cars leave the parking lot. One had its lights on, they were going very, very slow, until they got to the end of the block and then they sped up” said Pam Watson.

Police say this is the second high profile case of violence in the area this year. In January Saints Pub and Patio was hit with bullets fired from a high powered AK-74 rifle. Police but don't believe the violence is a growing trend.

“There's a lot of great people that live in Beaverdale, there are fantastic businesses, it's a good safe place, they've just had a couple of incidents that have gotten a lot of attention” said Des Moines Police Spokesman Paul Parizek.

The businesses around the scene of the shooting have paid attention to the recent violence, but also don't believe the safety of the area is being threatened.

There are a lot of places where something like this happens and it goes unreported. We're fortunate enough to live in such a safe neighborhood where this does make the news. I think as a rule Beaverdale is still a very welcoming desirable neighborhood with a strong business community” said owner of Back Country Jay Kozel.

Those who live nearby though have mixed feelings.

“Those people are not from our neighborhood, they're people who came into our neighborhood and did shootings, so we're not afraid here in our neighborhood” said Watson

“Make sure you lock your doors, keep lights on, just make sure you're not naive thinking it can’t happen in your neighborhood. I've always bragged about Beaverdale saying you can actually take a walk anytime of the day or night and not be worried about it. I'm not so sure that's true anymore” said David Brown.

Police say they have solid leads in the case but are not naming any official suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811, or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

You may also submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.