Slow, Rainy Field Progress

There's still not much progress in the fields because of rain last week, only about two days good for field work according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

Farmers prepared equipment for planting while waiting for soil to warm up and dry out.

Top and sub soil moisture about the same as last week, mostly adequate.

Seventeen percent of the State's expected oat crop is planted still a week behind the five year average.

Pasture conditions are rated 63 percent good to excellent while feedlots are still muddy.