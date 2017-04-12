Walking Tour Offers Window to Des Moines’ Past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –The downtown Des Moines skyline is constantly changing. You have a chance to learn more about the buildings that make up the city.

You never know what you'll learn just walking around downtown, especially when you have a guide with a wealth of knowledge. Tim Bungert leads walking tours with the Iowa Architectural Foundation. "Des Moines has this really wonderful stock of architecture ranging from things that are over a century old and brand new things coming up that are even under construction today," he said.

The Iowa Architectural Foundation has about a dozen trained volunteers who lead guided walking tours once a month in the summer. "We have a couple dedicated volunteers who over this whole time have done a lot of research on the buildings. They keep adding new buildings. As new buildings pop up downtown, we add them to our tour repertoire," said Bungert.

This month, people can learn more about downtown buildings at the sixth annual Eat, Drink, Architecture. It starts at the Iowa Taproom. “It's somewhere in the neighborhood of 130 years old. It just has that lived in look, those really neat pieces," said Jeff Bruning with Full Court Press. The tour will also stop at El Bait Shop and Royal Mile.

Eat Drink Architecture is Saturday, April 22nd. Tickets cost $40, and the event raises money for the Iowa Architectural Foundation. Bungert said, “It goes to fund our architecture in the schools programs through K-12 to teach as young as third grade to do walking tours and bring architecture into the classroom."

You can learn more about the Iowa Architectural Foundation and its walking tours on its website. You can get tickets for Eat Drink Architecture through Eventbrite.