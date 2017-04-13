Authorities Find Murder Suspect Already Serving Prison Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa -- A murder suspect in eastern Iowa wasn't hard to find ... he was already in prison.

On Wednesday 25 year old Layton Tapscott was charged with First Degree Murder while already serving a sentence at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility.

Tapscott is now accused of the murder of Julian Menke in Burlington on October 7th. Three days after he was found dead Tapscott was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in another case. He entered a guilty plea in January and was sentenced to Mount Pleasant. That's where he was when authorities executed an arrest warrant on Wednesday.