Bondurant Triple Murder Suspect Waives Preliminary Hearing

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Bondurant man accused of murdering his parents and sister has waived his preliminary hearing.

Twenty-year-old Chase Nicholson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the case.

Chase’s parents, Mark and Charla, and sister, Tawni, were found dead in their Bondurant home on the evening of April 6th after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check. Chase was initially wanted on a material witness warrant but turned himself in to police in southern Missouri April 7th.

According to court documents Chase Nicholson admitted to police he killed his family using a shotgun.

Chase’s cousin, Seth Nicholson, told Channel 13 Chase has dealt with mental health issues for most of his life and at one point was arrested for assaulting his father, Mark.

An order waiving Chase’s preliminary hearing was filed Thursday in Polk County court. His arraignment has been set for May 24th.

Chase is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $3 million.