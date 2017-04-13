× Des Moines Police Investigating Pair of Robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for suspects in a pair of robberies Wednesday night.

The most recent happened just before 8:00 p.m. at the Advance Auto Parts at 18th and University.

Police say two black men, one with a gun, went into the store and demanded money. They ran out to a waiting car, a red Ford Fusion. The suspects got away with close to $800.

The other robbery happened around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the South Side Liquor Store on Southwest 9th.

Police have not released a description of the suspects in this robbery.