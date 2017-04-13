DMACC Student Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime in the Middle of a Lecture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- This afternoon Rashida Anderson was surprised to hear her name come up in the middle of a lecture at DMACC in Ankeny.

"Rashida is one of 55 students in America that has won the Jack Kent Cook scholarship."

As Rashida's jaw dropped to the floor her mother walked in the door to offer hugs and tears of joy.

The scholarship is a prestigious one. It could pay Rashida up to $320,000 over seven years of undergraduate and graduate course work. Rashida isn't certain what educational path she will now take however she does know her ultimate goal. She'd like to one day serve as a state legislator.

She's considering the University of Washington and the University of Iowa as her next step after DMACC.