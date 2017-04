× Gov. Branstad to Sign Gun Legislation Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans will soon be able to carry guns in more places and have greater leeway in using deadly force to protect themselves.

The new legislation even allows guns to be brought into the State Capitol.

Gov. Terry Branstad plans to sign an omnibus gun bill Thursday.

The bill also allows children to shoot handguns while under adult supervision, legalizes short barrel shotguns, and standardizes gun permits statewide.