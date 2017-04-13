Grace Crowell Fears No Haircut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Getting a buzz cut isn't a big deal for most men. It's another story when you're a nine year old girl.

That is unless you're Grace Crowell. Grace was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or ALL, on March 1st. After getting tired of her hair falling out from her chemo treatments Grace decided it was time for all of her hair to go.

But while some would fear the clippers, Grace showed grace in the barber's chair. "I'll look nice," she says.

For her mom, Jeanet Crowell, it's another story. She holds back tears as she realizes mornings spent doing her daughter's hair are gone for now.

Grace wasn't the only one who stepped up to the clippers, though. Her dad, brothers, cousins and friends are all now sporting the "Grace" cut.