Trial Date Set in Former Drake University Coach’s Discrimination Lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit against Drake University is moving forward after a trial date was set.

Former coach Courtney Graham filed the suit last year alleging she was forced to resign due to her sexual orientation.

The suit names women’s basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk. Graham’s claim lists six charges including sexual orientation discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Baranczyk and the university fired back denying the allegations, saying Graham was forced to step down due to poor performance of her job.

A request by the university and Baranczyk to have the suit dismissed was not granted.

The trial has been scheduled for July of 2018.