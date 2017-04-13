× Wright County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — A seven month investigation has lead to child pornography charges against an Eagle Grove man.

Jason Marvets, 30, is charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor for receiving, sending and possessing images of “minors in prohibited sexual acts.” In all he is charged with four felonies.

The investigation into Marvets was triggered by an online tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Marvets is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.