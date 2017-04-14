× Charges Officially Issued, Trial Date Set in Gloria Gary Murder Case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The trial date has been set in the murder of Gloria Gary.

Police discovered Gary’s body in her Des Moines home in January. Shortly after, police identified 22-year-old Kyle Jepson as a suspect. He was eventually located and arrested in Utah.

On Friday afternoon, Jepson was officially charged with first degree murder during a brief court hearing. He seemed to show no emotion while listening to the judge, but was spotted smiling with his attorney while being led back to the Polk County Jail.

His trial is scheduled for June.