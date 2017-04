Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa struck gold with the help of Fareway stores.

Every year, Fareway raises money for the MDA with its Shamrocks Fundraising Program.

This year, the program raised more than $159,000, which makes MDA summer camp possible for about 70 Iowa children. This is the highest total since Fareway partnered with the MDA.