Fort Dodge Man Arrested After Swinging at Officer, Outstanding Warrants Discovered

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man is accused of attacking a state conservation officer.

Police say 30-year-old David Dayton took a swing at the officer on Thursday after being found fishing without a license.

Once in custody, police learned Dayton had two outstanding arrest warrants for a parole violation and for failing to appear in court.

Interfering with official acts will now be added to Dayton’s list of offenses.