ISU Study Shows Running Can Increase Life Expectancy

AMES, Iowa — A new study shows running could help people live longer.

After collecting data from 55,000 adults, the Iowa State University study found one hour of running can add seven hours to a person’s life. This is more than any other form of exercise.

Running lowers the risk of premature death by 30%, compared to 12% for other types of physical activity.

Researchers say over the course of a lifetime, regular running could give people approximately three extra years.