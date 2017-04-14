× Johnson County Plane Crash Preliminary Report Released

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report of a deadly plane crash near near Iowa City.

Two people on board were killed after leaving the airport in Oxford last Friday. The NTSB said the pilot did not file a flight plan.

A witness told investigators that he heard the engine popping, then it looked like the plane stopped moving before entering a downward spiral and nosediving into the ground.

Seventy-year-old Terry Koehn of Iowa City and 56-year-old James Spicer of Cedar Rapids died in the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine an exact cause the crash.