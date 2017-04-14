More Tractor Sales In March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Tractors may be getting a bit of a boost. Sales went up in March according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

The first three months of 2017 saw a five percent increase in tractor sales to more than 42,000 units sold. Sales last month is up six percent from last year.

Tractors fewer than 40 horsepower saw sale increases up 10 percent.

The 100 plus horsepower two-wheel drive tractors lost 15 percent of sales, but four-wheel drive tractors in the same category is up 21 percent.

Combine sales went up 11 percent for the month; however, only 715 combines have been sold, down 16 percent from last year.