JASPER COUNTY, Iowa -- Just in time for visitors to head to state parks as they open, a new addition arrived at the Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Department of the Interior tweeted a picture of the first baby bison born this year.

So cute! The 1st baby bison of the year at Neal Smith #WildlifeRefuge #Iowa pic.twitter.com/buydRydBgd — US Dept of Interior (@Interior) April 14, 2017

The refuge is located just southwest of Prairie City in Jasper County.