One Arrest Made in Beaver Avenue Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested one suspect in connection to a recent shooting on Beaver Avenue.

Larry Deandre Ratliff, Jr., 26, has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, first degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Another person of interest Anthony Daniels, has not yet been located. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811, or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.