Osceola Mayor Running Across Iowa to Raise Fitness Funding

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Mayor of Osceola has issued a challenge to help his community raise money for a new recreation center. He is challenging the community to raise $250,000 by August. If that happens, he will run from the Minnesota border, across Iowa to the Missouri border. That’s around 225 miles north to south.

Thomas Kedley has been mayor for two years in Osceola. He understands the importance of healthy lifestyle. He weighed over 300 pounds while in high school. Since then he has changed his lifestyle, and has lost over 150 pounds.

“I’m half the man I used to be that’s for sure,” said Kedley. “The big mission and the goal here is Osceola, It ranks 98th out of 99 (for healthy population), that’s an epidemic.”

Kedley made his challenge in Des Moines, while on a media tour to promote the campaign.

The challenge from Kedley is to raise dollars to get the rec center project underway. They do not yet have a total price tag, however a consulting firm is at work putting together a plan.

“The end goal for this is to provide a public facility for quality of life for all Osceola citizens,” said Kedley. “We have a little over 5000 constituents so we’re looking just to provide a year-round facility for quality of life for them.”

Kedley and his wife Becca, have started a foundation to raise funds for the project called Operation Recreation.

Anyone wanting to talk to the Mayor about this can call his phone at 563-249-1330, or email him at kedleyt@gmail.com