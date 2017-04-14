× Pella Named One of Expedia’s 30 Most Beautiful Towns in America

PELLA, Iowa — Central Iowa is home to one of the most beautiful cities in the country.

The travel website Expedia rated Pella one of the 30 Most Beautiful Towns in America. Expedia calls the town one of the “fairest of them all,” noting the Dutch heritage brings some colorful flair to rural Iowa.

Detailing other aspects of the city, the site says, “Vermeer Mill, the nation’s largest working grain mill, stands at attention in this heritage town, while Red Rock Reservoir serves up lovely views of the state’s largest lake.”

