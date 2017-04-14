Pope Francis Opens Laundromat for Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROME, Italy -- Pope Francis saw a need for the homeless to have access to washing machines, so he opened a laundromat in Italy.

The facility is in Rome, not far from the Vatican. It has six washing machines, six dryers, irons, and ironing boards, and everything is available for free.

Homeless people started using it as soon as it opened.

The Catholic charity that takes care of the laundromat says it's open four days a week, and plans are in the works to add showers, medical assistance, and barber services.