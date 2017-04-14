Rabbits, Chicks, and Small Animals Are Not Good Easter Gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League said this Easter holiday should not be a motivation to purchase or adopt small animals.

“We've really seen a resurgence of abandoned animals, abandoned rabbits, chickens and other small animals after the Easter season. So that`s very disappointing. We thought we were going in a proper trend and now we seem to be slipping back which is basically an indication to us that it`s an impulse buy,” Tom Colvin Executive Director of the Animal Rescue League said.

He said rabbits have a lifespan of 8-14 years and are a long term commitment, that should not be made lightly.

According to the House Rabbit Society, rabbits need an adult as their primary caregiver, because children can lose interest in them very quickly.

Just like any animal, rabbits are somewhat delicate and people need to be taught the proper way to hold them.

“If they are improperly handled rabbits can severely injure their backs, just by a wrong kick. So those are big concerns particularly with young children,” Colvin said.

Colvin said rabbits also need to visit the veterinarian regularly because their teeth never stop growing and it can affect their eating habits if they are not ground down properly.

Rabbits also need a lot of exercise and should not be spending all their time in a cage.

He added that if you are considering adopting a bunny it’s better to come talk with someone at the ARL before making a final decision.

“Selecting a pet is a real individual type of thing and comes with a lot of responsibility. So getting a pet for somebody can be a real challenge and not necessarily something we would advise to do,” Colvin said.

The House Rabbit Society said rabbits are the third most frequently abandoned animals at shelters and a good majority of that happens right after Easter.