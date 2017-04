Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Florida -- Lucasfilm produced a Star Wars celebration event that is currently taking place in Orlando through Sunday.

The gathering has already featured appearances by Star Wars actors, such as Mark Hamill and Felicity Jones, and also debuted a new video tribute to Carrie Fisher, who died last December.

The video shows many clips of Fisher behind the scenes, as well as actors and actresses discussing what she meant to them.

Watch the full video on Star Wars' Facebook page.