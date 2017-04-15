× Arson Suspected in Cedar Bridge Fire

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Arson is now suspected in a fire that burned a Madison County bridge on Saturday morning.

According to Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes, there was no electricity on the Cedar Bridge and weather conditions do not appear to have been a factor, leading officials to suspect the fire was caused by arson.

This bridge is a replica of the Cedar Bridge that burned down in 2002, and Sheriff Barnes believes the suspect behind that fire may also be responsible in this case. However, he did not leave out the possibility that Saturday morning’s flames could have been started by someone else.

This is a developing story.

41.292237 -93.987843