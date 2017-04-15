× Des Moines Church Hosts Giant Egg Hunt

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines First Assembly of God church had its first event of this kind on Saturday.

The church hosted a special Easter event for families, which included a free breakfast, giveaways, and an egg hunt with 10,000 eggs. The church’s campus pastor said the event was a great way to stay connected with the community.

“When we look at our faith, we really think about community and we want to have really good relationships with each other across our community, so to see people from different areas, different backgrounds coming together it’s just really a picture of what God would want to do in and through us through our faith,” said Andy Reed.