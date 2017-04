Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Saturday is National Record Day!

Nate Niceswanger, owner of ZZZ Records, talked to Jodi Whitworth and Megan Salois about his business and trends in regard to vinyl albums.

Record Store Day will take place next weekend on April 22nd, so make sure to head out to ZZZ or another record store and pick up some new--or old--music!