× Johnston Police Still On Scene of Homicide Investigation, Asking For Help Finding Person of Interest

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has information about a homicide investigation.

Police were called to the 6200 block of NW 106th Street around 8:00pm on Saturday. Police have not said how many victims there may be.

Police were on the scene with rifles drawn at the Providence Pointe apartment complex which is in the 6200 block of 106th Street late Saturday night.

They are asking for help finding 38 year old Abraham Roberts. They believe his has information pertaining to the homicide. They believe he is driving a black 2013 Honda Accord four-door sport with Iowa license plate ESB 084. Anyone with information is asked to call Johnston Police at (515) 286-3333.