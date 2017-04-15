Madison County Covered Bridge Burned Again

WINTERSET, Iowa- Fire early Saturday has destroyed the Cedar Covered Bridge near Winterset. Around 6 am a caller reported the Cedar Covered Bridge was on fire.

According to a news release from Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes crews found the bridge fully engulfed in flames. An investigation is underway as to how the fire was started.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison County Sheriff’s Office 515-462-3575.

This is the second time the Cedar Bridge has burned down. The original Cedar Bridge burned in 2002.

“We came together as a community, and built and exact replica of the bridge,” according to Brenda Hollingsworth, who is Chair of the Madison County Historic Preservation Commission. “I’m heartsick,” she added.

The original Bridge was used in the filming of the movie Bridges of Madison County.