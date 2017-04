Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers crushed the Nebraska Danger Saturday in indoor football, 48-14. QB Travis Partridge accounted for 5 TD's in the win. Ryan Balentine had 2 receiving TD's.

The Iowa defense forced 5 Nebraska turnovers, all interceptions.

The Stormers are now 5-2 on the season, and have already eclipsed last years win total, 4.