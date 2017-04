Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The Pony Express is trotting into the metro on Saturday afternoon.

For the last 50 years, The Pony Express has made its way across the state delivering donations to the Easter Seals. Over the years, the group has raised more than $10 million for children and adults with disabilities.

More than 300 riders will ride from the John Deere Plant in Ankeny and down 2nd Avenue to Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines. The public is encouraged to line the route.

The event starts at 3 p.m.