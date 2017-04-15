San Bernardino Community Gathers for Vigil Remembering Teacher Killed in School Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BERNARDINO, California -- A California community is coming together to remember the school teacher who was shot and killed by her estranged husband.

Karen Smith, 53, was gunned down on Monday in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernadino, where she worked as a special education teacher.

An eight-year-old boy was also killed and another young student was wounded. During the incident, the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Friday night's prayer vigil took place at the church Smith attended and where she was a worship and children's ministry leader.

Smith leaves behind four adult children.