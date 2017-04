Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer George with Des Moines Moms Blog shared some great suggestions with us this morning on what types of camps are available around Central Iowa, how to do summer camp on a budget, how to make overnight camp less scary for first time camp goers, and how to pick camps with your kids. You can watch the interview here.

The Des Moines Moms Blog has a great Summer Camp Guide with all the different options found in one place. You can find it here.