Two More Rescued Warren County Dogs Available for Adoption

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two more of the dogs rescued from terrible conditions are now up for adoption.

In February, 19 dogs were rescued from Sandyville and Indianola. The dogs’ previous owner, Lindsey Morrow, has been charged with animal neglect and torture, among other charges. The Animal Rescue League was granted custody of the dogs.

Most of them have already been adopted, but now it’s Bently and Pandora’s turn. The ARL says the dogs are finishing up heartworm treatment and will still need to take it easy for a few weeks.

They went up for adoption on Friday, so check with the ARL to see if they are still available.