Body Recovered from Pond Near Urbandale Business

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department has confirmed a body was found in a pond outside a business on Sunday afternoon.

Police say two people went swimming on Saturday in the pond outside the Continental Western Group, and only one returned from the water. Crews went to the scene to begin searching for the individual on Saturday evening, but the body could not be seen and the search was temporarily called off due to lightning.

The victim’s name and cause of death have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing, and officials expect to release more information on Monday.