Jackie Robinson Honored with Statue at Dodger Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are honoring a baseball great who broke racial barriers in the sport.

The team unveiled a statue of Jackie Robinson at Saturday's home game at Dodger Stadium. The statue's reveal comes on the 70th anniversary of his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Standing 77 inches tall, the statue depicts Robinson as a rookie sliding into home plate--a nod to his aggressive running style.

"He was a passionate, compassionate man who broke barriers on and off the field, and it is our hope that the statue will be a reminder to kids and adults that life is a glorious challenge filled with stolen bases and strike outs," said Sharon Robinson, Jackie's daughter.

"This was a great moment for all Dodger fans, baseball fans, just everybody. I'm just happy. I'm bubbling over, and it's funny, I'm more happy because of his statue than the two I got," said Magic Johnson, retired professional basketball player and part of the Dodgers ownership group.

On Saturday, players across the league honored Robinson on Jackie Robinson Day by wearing his number 42.