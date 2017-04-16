× Johnston Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody at Canadian Border

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Officials have made an arrest in connection to a Saturday night homicide in Johnston.

Johnston police were dispatched to the Providence Pointe apartments at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday night on reports of gunshots.

Agnes Yarlee, 34, has now been identified as the victim who died from a gunshot wound injury.

On Sunday evening, U.S. Customs alerted the Johnston Police Department that Abraham Roberts,38, was taken into custody at the Canadian border in International Falls, Minnesota, attempting to cross into Canada.

Yarlee and Roberts lived together in the apartment complex and had children together. Police did not go into detail about the children involved, but confirmed all are safe.