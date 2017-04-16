Lawmakers Considering Funding Cuts to Victim Services Programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Lawmakers are currently considering major cuts for domestic abuse programs.

The proposed budget reduces funding for Iowa's victim services programs by 26%. The programs provide support and resources to victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse.

At some Iowa centers, the funding cut will likely lead to layoffs.

"A bigger part of the concern, sincerely, is that we can have leadership in this state that chooses not to honor the victims and survivors that we've got, that making a cut like that says more than just the dollars that aren't going to be funneled to service centers like us, it says more about how valued survivors are," said Adam Robinson with the Rape Victim Advocacy program.

The proposed cuts will likely be finalized over the next two days as lawmakers complete the state budget. The legislative session is supposed to end on Tuesday.