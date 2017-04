Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- State lawmakers will be up against the clock when the legislative session resumes on Monday morning.

The session is supposed to end Tuesday, but it appears unlikely lawmakers will meet the deadline.

The only item that must be finished is the state budget. Other legislation still being considered is a measure to improve water quality, an effort to restrict funding for health clinics that offer abortions, and a measure to reduce medical malpractice lawsuits.