Mothers Against Violence Bring Smiles, Safety to Des Moines Easter Event

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Easter egg hunt served as a much-needed distraction for one metro neighborhood on Sunday.

"We see so much, you know, violence throughout the year, so we wanna do something special every year to put smiles on the families' faces and the kids' faces," said Calvetta Berry.

This is exactly what happened at Evelyn Davis Park. The community celebration involved free food, free activities for the kids, and music.

Berry, with Mothers Against Violence, helped organize the event.

"No violence up in the park, no gunshots, all the kids are happy and playing, and I think they feel very safe," she said. "So it makes me feel good."

This is the third year Mothers Against Violence has hosted the event.