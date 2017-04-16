Police Still Looking for Material Witness in Des Moines Shooting Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are still searching for a a possible witness in a murder investigation.

Anthony Daniels is wanted on a material witness warrant in the shooting death of a Des Moines man on Tuesday.

Police want to talk to Daniels about the shooting in a parking lot at 28th and Beaver Avenue. One person was killed and another injured.

Larry Ratliff Jr., 26, has already been charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 25th for a preliminary hearing.