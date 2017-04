Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar store.

The robbery took place around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar at 2231 East University Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect demanded cash and then took off on foot from the scene, but witnesses say the suspect dropped most of the cash after falling while running away.

The case is still under investigation.