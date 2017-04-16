The Insiders: April 16th Edition, Part 2

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Representatives Nunn and Prichard discuss possibilities of who will take over as Lieutenant Governor after Kim Reynolds takes over for Governor Branstad when he leaves for China.
