× 18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Beaverdale Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to a recent Beaver Avenue homicide.

Molly Elizabeth Peter, 18, has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and first degree robbery.

She will soon be booked into the Polk County Jail.

Larry Deandre Ratliff, Jr., 26, has also been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, first degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm. Police are still looking for Anthony Daniels, a person of interest in this case.

Antonio Quinn was killed in the shooting.