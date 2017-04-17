× Authorities Carefully Clearing Crashed Diesel Tanker on Highway 65

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Des Moines Fire officials say a fully loaded diesel tanker that rolled over this morning thankfully hasn’t sprung a leak.

It happened around 5:45am at Highway 65 and Vandalia Road south of Des Moines. The truck was merging on to the highway when it left the road, hit the ditch and rolled over. The driver was not injured.

Fire officials say the truck was loaded with 9,000 gallons of diesel fuel. The tanker is not leaking. HAZMAT crews are working to drain the fuel from the tanker before the truck can be pulled upright and towed from the scene.

Authorities still don’t know what caused the driver to leave the road.