Daughter Pleads to Suspect Who Shot and Killed 74-Year-Old Father: ‘I Ask That You Please Surrender. I Forgive You’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The family of Robert Godwin, Sr. is sharing photos of their beloved father with FOX 8 News.

Tonya Godwin-Baines, one of Godwin's daughters, told FOX 8's Jessica Dill, he was the father of 10 -- six girls and four boys.

Godwin, 74, was shot and killed while walking on East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Division of Police said Steve Stephens is wanted for aggravated murder in the shooting, which was posted on Facebook.

Godwin-Baines said the family is absolutely devastated.

"To the young man who murdered my daddy, I ask that you please surrender. I forgive you, and love you but most importantly, God loves you. God can heal your mind and save your soul. PLEASE!"

Robert Godwin, Jr. said the woman who Stephens blamed in the Facebook video, is in the family's thoughts and prayers. "We know it is not her fault. She should not feel like it's her fault."

The family says Robert Godwin Sr., 74, was a wonderful person who loved his family.

Robert Godwin's family wants their father to be remembered for the good he did in his life, not for the horrific video.

They are asking people to please not share the video.

Sunday evening, Godwin's daughter told FOX 8, her family has not created a GoFundMe account for her late father. She also said no one has been authorized to create such account.

Fox 8 News also posted a video of family members remembering Godwin.

Continuing coverage, HERE.